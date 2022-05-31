J. Cole and the rest of Dreamville have announced that they've generated over $6.7 million in direct economic impact to the local Raleigh and Wake County community, as a result of the recent Dreamville Festival. which was held earlier this spring. The figure factors only for tourism economic impact, meaning new money coming into the region's local economy.

The event, which saw a combined attendance of 80,000, featured performances from WizKid, Lil Baby, Kehlani, Wiz Khalifa, Wale, T-Pain, and more. Additionally, many of Dreamville's own including Cole, J.I.D, Ari Lennox, and EarthGang also took the stage.



Julian Bajsel / Dreamville Festival

"My team and I continue to be awed by the overwhelming support we've received since closing out the second Dreamville Festival this April. But to now fully realize the festival's positive impact on the local economy and tourism, it truly is unbelievable," Dreamville Partner and Festival President Adam Roy said in a press release. "We are grateful for our fans who traveled across the U.S. and internationally to attend the fest, as well as for those from the City of Raleigh and Wake County who helped bring this event together. Our Dreamville team looks forward to furthering its investments in the community for years to come, especially as we plan for the festival's return in spring 2023."

Dennis Edwards, President and CEO of Visit Raleigh, added: “The increase in economic impact and attendance over this year’s two-day festival is gratifying to see after the pandemic hindered the previously sold-out event from taking place the last couple of years. The successful turnout for Dreamville Festival reiterates that events and travel are back in our area and the demand is still prevalent.”

Dreamville Festival began in 2019, before having to go on a hiatus as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

2023 festival dates are expected to be announced later this year.