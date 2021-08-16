Dreamville Artist Lute Shares "Myself" Video

Lute offers introspective visuals accompanied with emotionally honest lyrics for "Myself" single

Following up from a moderately successful 2020, in honor of #GoldMoufMondays, Dreamville signee and Charlotte native Lute West, announced the release of the video for his most recent single "Myself." Isolated throughout the video, the rapper aggressively addresses the many challenges that come with sustaining relationships while famous.

The video's singular setting and somber color palette match the overall feel of the record. In the past, Lute has publicly battled anxiety. He uses his lyrical abilities to directly address how he chooses to interact with others: "I’m not an introvert, I really just don’t fuck with niggas/ So to myself nowadays, it’s really hard to read intentions/Funny how people who act distant say you actin’ different/Trust me, if I don’t fuck with you, I keep it consistent." The simplicity of the video makes it easy to pay attention to the number of other quotable bars throughout the track.

Watch the latest video for "Myself" above. Fans can expect more #GoldMoufMondays content as well as catch the latest episodes of Lute's Gold Mouf Chronicles on Youtube, or by visiting www.gettineverydolla.com.

Learn more about Lute Here