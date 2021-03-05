Though it's been relatively quiet on the musical front for J.Cole and his Dreamville compatriots, though speculative talk of The Fall-Off certainly continues, that's not to say the label's presence isn't being felt in different ways. Not long after Cole confirmed that the OG Dreamer x PUMA sneaker would be returning to stores, both Dreamville and PUMA have come through to announce the official "DREAMER" contest, sharing details on how to secure the extravagant grand prize.

Lorne Thomson/Redferns/Getty Images

"To help inspire Dreamers to keep pushing their goals, @pumahoops and @Dreamville are launching the DREAMER Contest," reads the caption, as shared on the Dreamville Instagram page. "A contest created to rejuvenate and re-energize the mind, body and spirit of athletes and dreamers everywhere. One lucky winner and up to four guests will win: a flight to North Carolina on the PUMA Jet , a surprise DREAMER experience compliments of Dreamville, a VIP meet up with NBA superstar @melo and a private training session with NBA trainer @cbrickley603."

"The winner will also receive each of the PUMA DREAMER shoes that are releasing this year (March through December) and a $20,000 cash prize," it continues. "To enter, follow @PUMAHoops and @Dreamer on Instagram or @PumaHoops on Twitter and either Tweet or share an Instagram post with a photo and caption depicting and describing their dreams using the hashtags #DREAMER and #CONTEST. The best submission will be chosen as the winner."

For further details about entering the DREAMER contest, provided you're a legal resident of the United States and over eighteen years old, check the official rules right here. On another note, keep an eye out for some new music from the label's talented roster, with expected 2021 drops from J. Cole, J.I.D, and EarthGang.