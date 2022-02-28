DreamDoll is making sure all eyes are on her. Today, February 28th, the New York-born rapper celebrates her 30th birthday, and in honour of the special occasion, she's posted up on Instagram in a super sparkly gown that's certainly caught our attention for a few reasons.

Firstly, there's the dramatic shine of the fabric, which matches the "Watchu Like" hitmaker's long gloves beautifully. Then, we have the halter neckline which leaves little to the imagination around her chest area, and a mesh-covered cut-out over her midsection, teasing more skin.

The back of the garment dips incredibly low, showing off some of Dream's tattoos and her curvy behind before breaking into a slit once again right at the back of the knee. For accessories, she opted to carry a red Birkin bag from her extensive collection, strappy heels, and large silver hoop earrings.

"It's my MUTHA F*CKING BIRTHDAY," she captioned the video, which has since been double-tapped nearly 200K times. So far, Cuban Link, JT of City Girls, Yasmine Lopez, Louise Chantal, Draya Michele, and Lakeyah, among many others have dropped off kind greetings for the recording artist on her special day.

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

Seeing as Kodak Black has been pouring his time and energy into professing his interest in Dream Doll lately, it likely won't be long until we hear what he has to say about the female rapper's latest thirst trap – read more about Yak's flirtatious antics here, and check out DD's super hot birthday post below.