DreamDoll Takes On CJ's "Whoopty" On New Freestyle

The "Whoopty" beat circulated drill scenes across the globe (when it wasn't called 'Whoopty') but it was Staten Island's CJ that brought it into mainstream consciousness. Even non-drillers began tackling the beat and putting their own spin on the record. The latest to do it is none other than the Bronx's rising star DreamDoll who came for every rapper's neck -- male or female. Her delivery cuts deeper than the bars themselves but Doll's boastful presence on the track feels even bigger over this particular beat.

The new freestyle arrives days after she assisted CJ on the release of his single, "Lil Freak" which earned over a million views in a matter of days.

Check out DreamDoll's remix to "Whoopty" below.

Quotable Lyrics

Don't get this pretty shit confused

You don't want me act a fool

You might end up on the news

Make a n***a buy me every bag

But this rap shit, I'm payin' dues