DreamDoll Tackles Drake's "Behind Barz" On Her New Freestyle

DreamDoll's been making some noise in the past year. Although she emerged at a time where Dolls were running rampant, she's continued to put in work to pave her own lane. She recently linked up with Hitmaka for the "Thot Box" remix ft. Young M.A., Dreezy, Mulatto and Chinese Kitty where she undoubtedly held her own. Now, she comes through with a brand new freestyle over a track that was initially just a freestyle.

DreamDoll came through with a freestyle over Drake's "Behind Barz." She comes in a bit slow but she picks up as she gets into the flow of things. By the end of the track, she's going full force. Truthfully, it's hard to live up to the original but she continues to show promising signs of what she's capable of doing.

Quotable Lyrics

N***as get wild tryna get that dough

Jewelry gets snatched up, shit gets sold

Don't link me when I let this go

Lose my address, lose my phone

You on a podcast, talk so bold

I be in the studio, talk like plow



