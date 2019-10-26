There's new music from DreamDoll on the way, and it may be coming sooner than later. The New York rapper rose to fame first after appearing on The Bad Girls Club, and later she had a stint on Love & Hip Hop New York. While her wild ways, on-screen beefs, and romantic relationships keep her name rotating in the media, fans have been waiting for DreamDoll to share something new on the musical front. The Gwinin Entertainment artist dropped Life in Plastic 2 with a feature from Lil Kim, but it may be time for the rapper to update her discography.



Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

On Friday, DreamDoll shared a brief snippet of a new track that just may become her next single. Viewers are only able to hear a few bars, but the rapper spits, "You know I stay drippin' / these b*tches stay mad stay trippin' / Fendi bag full of blue hundreds straight crippin'." The clip quickly cuts out, but in the caption, DreamDoll wanted her fans to let her know if she should release some music. "New dream chu heard 💕," she wrote. "Drop some ☁️ s if you ready for me to drop all my new tunes." Check out the snippet and let us know what you think.