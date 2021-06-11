DreamDoll Shoots Her Shot At Nicki Minaj, Rihanna, Megan Thee Stallion, Lori Harvey, & More On "Tryouts"

DreamDoll is finally getting some time to shine after going years as one of the most underlooked women in rap. She's been applying major pressure on the game with her recent freestyles, hopping on the "Toot That" remix with Erica Banks and promising to continue her grind. This week, one of her new music previews started picking up a lot of attention after she name-dropped just about every woman in rap, shooting her shot at them as she says she's thinking of switching teams. Fed up with the way men have treated her, Dream says she wants to spend more time with her female friends, mentioning Rihanna, Nicki Minaj, Latto, and plenty of others as her potential next girlfriend.

Much like The Notorious B.I.G. did on "Just Playing (Dreams)," DreamDoll used the same formula to unleash her latest single "Tryouts," offering some of her time to Jayda Cheaves, Ari Fletcher, Coi Leray, and other women that are making big moves in the entertainment world. In addition to all the women she name-drops, Dream also mentions some of their respective boyfriends, including Michael B. Jordan (with Lori Harvey), and even 21 Savage (who has been linked to Latto.)

Dream has been getting a lot of positive comments about this song. Check it out below and let us know what you think of it!

Quotable Lyrics:

Somebody tell Draya I'm tryna come fuck later

And tell Rubi Rose I wanna remove her clothes

I'm tryna take Keyshia away from Gucci

On the low, yeah, I'm really tryna see if Suki got the good coochie

Real talk, I need Rihanna, all this Fenty I copped

I told her one night with me, her album never gon' drop

I'm tryna ride my bitch Megan like a Stallion

Do the crybaby on it, have Pardi in the room like, you wildin'