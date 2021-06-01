For some of us, it feels as if we just finished celebrating New Year's Eve. It's unbelievable that it's already June 1, and with the turn of a new month, the United States officially begins celebrating Pride Month. June is packed with events from coast to coast as people attend shows, festivals, marches, and the like, and we're already seeing LGBTQIA+ Hip Hop artists and allies displaying their support.

Many people are using Pride Month as an opportunity to officially "come out," including DreamDoll who shared her sexuality with the public.



Dave Kotinsky / Stringer / Getty Images

"Happy Pride Month," the rapper wrote alongside rainbow emojis. "I’m proud to announce that im Bisexual [double heart emoji]." DreamDoll received a swarm of support in her comments, including a playful jab from Dreezy. "Sis we knew," Dreezy said with a crying laughing emoji.

Back in 2018, DreamDoll sat down for an interview with DJ Smallz where she spoke about being heterosexual...sort of. "I love bad b*tches and beautiful women and big butts and beautiful faces, but for the most part, I can only see myself dating a guy," she said at the time. "No, I'm not bisexual, but I like beautiful women, like, you know."

Check out DreamDoll's post and her previous interview with DJ Smallz below.