mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

DreamDoll Joins G4 Boyz & G4Choppa On "Prada" Remix

Aron A.
November 16, 2020 14:30
194 Views
00
0
Via TIDAL Via TIDAL
Via TIDAL

Prada (Remix)
G4 Boyz Feat. DreamDoll & G4 Choppa

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

G4 Boyz & G4 Choppa connect with DreamDoll for the remix of "Prada."


G4 Boyz have been among those at the forefront of scam rap, though not in the same way of a Teejayx6. They bring that lavish East Coast swag with references to foreign cars and expensive brands, such as Prada. So, of course, they would make an anthem inspired by the brand. Their record, "Prada" ft. G4choppa, emerged earlier this year following their single, "Local Scammer." As it continues to gain steam, they've enlisted DreamDoll for the remix. DreamDoll delivers boss b*tch vibes on her verse as she accompanies the G4 Boyz. "Prada, prada, you know it's time to shop/ Bitches cop an outfit with they homies and they swap," she raps on her verse.

Check out the remix to G4 Boyz & G4Choppa's "Prada" ft. DreamDoll below.

Quotable Lyrics
Prada, Prada, you know I got it all
This straight from Milan, you can't find this in no mall
Take a picture with me, frame it, hang it on your wall
Cop me a brand new bag and bring it, hang it from your balls

G4 Boyz
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  194
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
G4 Boyz DreamDoll G4 Choppa
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS DreamDoll Joins G4 Boyz & G4Choppa On "Prada" Remix
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject