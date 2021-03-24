After seeing the clip of how she almost lost her chain in the club, DreamDoll is thankful for trustworthy friends. People are excited to get back out to the new normal and we've seen how Spring Break has caused havoc in certain cities—Miami being the most talked about—and celebrities continue to make those club appearances. DreamDoll earned a few extra coins by recently showing face at a nightclub and a moment was caught on camera where she turned up a bit too much and almost lost her necklace.



Bennett Raglin / Stringer / Getty Images

In the video, the DJ is heard hyping up DreamDoll as her entourage stands in her section, dancing alongside her. The host is right in front of her balcony with the microphone and as she jumps up and down, DreamDoll's chain slips from her neck and disappears on the ground. After the clip was shared, other celebrities commented that they would lose their minds if that happened to them, but DreamDoll chimed in that Tae, the famed hairstylist that Lil Durk named in "Laugh Now Cry Later" with Drake, came to her rescue.

After The Shade Room shared the video, DreamDoll read through the comments and slid in to share what happened next. "Tae peeped it wasn’t there and found it on the floor," she wrote. "My jeweler kept telling me to get the lock tightened but I’m hardheaded but Thank god we found it." Check out the clip below.