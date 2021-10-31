DreamDoll Flexes Elaborate Outfits In Music Video To "Tryouts"

DreamDoll is back with a visual to her provocative track "Tryouts."

Back in June, DreamDoll came through with an energetic and provocative song called "Tryouts" which featured various namedrops of some of hip-hop's most prominent female figures. From Ari Fletcher to the City Girls to Coi Leray to Nicki Minaj, and more, DreamDoll spoke about how she wanted to try women for a change and get with these figures, even for just one night of fun. It's a fun track and one that had many of her fans asking for more.

Now, DreamDoll has followed up the success of the song with a music video that was premiered by World Star Hip Hop. As you can see in the video above, DreamDoll aims to get raunchy throughout, which makes sense when you consider the lyrical content that can be found here. The artist wears some revealing yet elaborate outfits all while exuding a ton of confidence. Overall, it's the perfect video to go along with the track.

