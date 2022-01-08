There is an overlap of trends going on right now as BBL surgeries increase as do procedures for butt reductions and body reconstruction. Someone who has been vocal about this for years has been K. Michelle as she documents her journey for her followers. The R&B singer has repeatedly spoken out about the pain she was enduring and even revealed that her doctors told her she could have died from the silicone implants in her backside. She has stated that she's undergone several surgeries to help reconstruct her body, and according to DreamDoll, she s currently going through a similar experience.

Back in June 2021, we reported on DreamDoll sharing that she had once again had surgery to correct her shape. "Yall, so I just completed a hip removal and a butt reduction," she wrote on her Instagram Story at the time. These surgeries are some of the most dangerous. "This is my fourth time, it is a process y'all have to be patient, okay."



Paras Griffin / Stringer / Getty Images

During her more recent interview with Angela Yee's Lip Service, DreamDoll spoke about her surgeries and detailed why she decided to go smaller as people are running to doctors in an effort to go bigger.

“It hurts, pain, not wanting a big butt anymore,” DreamDoll said. “I got four reductions already. It’s levels to this reducing sh*t so I’m just like, it’s way harder to take out." The rapper reportedly has silicone injections, as well. “People be like, ‘Oh it looks like she didn’t take anything out.' B*tch I took this sh*t out four times, you’re not about to make me keep putting anesthesia in my body to please y’all asses, f*ck that."

She praised her Colombian doctor while name-dropping him as she lamented over people not sharing the identities of their surgeons. Check it out below.