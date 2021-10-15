DreamDoll Enlists Capella Grey For New Single "You Know My Body"

Bronx rapper DreamDoll is back with some new music, making her official Warner Records debut with her latest single "You Know My Body" featuring Capella Grey.

After the summer that Capella Grey had with his hit single "Gyalis," it was only a matter of time before he started to pull some high-profile features. This is the first of likely many to come, with the rising talent vocalizing on the song's chorus, with Dream focusing on the verses. With so much planned for this year, Dream is proving that she's more than just a reality star with a pretty face and a curvy waist. She's also got some crazy bars in her, which she's letting off on this new record, which is perfect for cuffing season.

Check out DreamDoll's new single with Capella Grey below and let us know what you're feeling about it.

Quotable Lyrics:

I hate when I get out of line or step out of pocket

Like when I'm pissed off I throw your shit out my closet

If a n***a play me then a n***a done up

'Cause every day a new bitch tryna get the one up