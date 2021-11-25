DreamDoll Wears A Bra Made Out Of Fitted Caps In New Music Video

DreamDoll's new music video for "You Know My Body" with Capella Grey is as New York as it gets.

New Yorkers are a different breed. Coming through with the all-year-round Timbs, and knowing all the best spots to get a chopped cheese from the best ocks in the city, New York is always a vibe, and the people there love to remind you that they're from the Big Apple, baby.

As DreamDoll continues to flourish this year, the Bronx-raised rapper has officially released the music video for her single "You Know My Body" with Capella Grey, and it's so New York-spirited that you need to watch it for yourself.





The rapper starts off the video lounging in a chair on the sidewalk, laying back and rocking a bra made out of New York Knicks fitted caps. On her feet, you already guessed it, she's got the stiletto Timbs.

People have been talking a lot about this video, and as Dream would say, it's getting pretty Bedstuy-big. Check out her fitted cap bra in the video above, and let us know what you think of the entire video.