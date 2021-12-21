mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

DreamDoll Channels Fergie On New Track "Oh Shhh (Claws Remix)"

Alexander Cole
December 21, 2021 09:57
Image via DreamDollImage via DreamDoll
Image via DreamDoll

Oh Shhh (Claws Remix)
DreamDoll

DreamDoll's new track is for the TNT show "Claws."


The TNT show Claws is having its final season premiere soon, and to celebrate, the show has linked up with DreamDoll, who has come through with an original song for the series. This new track is called "Oh Shhh" and it samples the track "London Bridge" by Fergie. DreamDoll has always paid homage to other female artists, and with "Oh Shhh" she is continuing that trend, with great results.

As you will hear, this song has a whole lot of flexing going on as DreamDoll provides braggadocios about hitting up the club with her friends and looking pretty. The song has a club anthem type of energy to it, and it really feels like DreamDoll is in her bag on this one. 

You can stream the new track, down below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Pull up to the club just because
All my girls nails and their hair done
I drag a chick out the club just for fun
I thought you knew that you got the right one

