It's a cause for celebration for DreamDoll who has hit a major milestone in her career. The former Bad Girls Club star and Love & Hip Hop cast member recently released her Drill-heavy single "Ah Ah Ah" featuring Brooklyn's own Fivio Foreign. The single quickly became a favorite and it was reflected on Billboard's R&B/Hip-Hip Digital Songs Sales chart. It may not seem like much for artists who have No. 1 records under their belts, but for DreamDoll, it's the first time that one of her tracks has placed on Billboard and she's beyond happy.



Mike Coppola / Staff / Getty Images

"#AHAHAH is #9 OF 100 HITS," she excitedly wrote on Instagram. "Not to bring this up Right now but I'm so glad that I took the whole of 2019 off to work on my artistry, my flow, my delivery, my tone, just overall being better at my craft and all my hard work is paying off it feels so good to finally get the recognition I deserve I appreciate everyone and I'm so grateful."

"WE F*CKING MADE IT HAPPEN YALL !!!" DreamDoll added. In another post about their charting position, Fivio hopping in the comments and wrote, "We viral?" Have you checked out DreamDoll and Fivio Foreign's "Ah Ah Ah" yet?