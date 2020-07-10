mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

DreamDoll Calls On Fivio Foreign To Deliver Drill-Laced "Ah Ah Ah"

Erika Marie
July 10, 2020 01:23
DreamDoll drops off her Drill single "Ah Ah Ah" featuring Fivio Foreign.


The Drill wave continues with a new single from DreamDoll. The artist has managed to transform herself from being a Bad Girls Club reality star to a rapper who has collaborated with the likes of G-Eazy, Hitmaka, Young M.A., Mulatto, cupcakKe, Drewski, Dreezy, Bandhunta Izzy and many more. The Bronx artist has returned with a Drill-laced track with none other than Fellow New Yorker Fivio Foreign and the pair of rappers cooked up a banger with "Ah Ah Ah." The single follows Fivio's recent Drill collaborative effort with DaniLeigh, "Dominican Mami."

According to Genius, "Ah Ah Ah" will be included on DreamDoll's Life in Plastic 3. The rapper released the first two installments of her series last year, and it looks like she's continuing on with the theme. Check out DreamDoll and Fivio Foreign trading verses on "Ah Ah Ah" and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

Y'all know, and my group chat lit
Like ah ah ah ain't sh*t
'Cause ah ah ah came quick
So, ah ah ah can't hit
And I been that b*tch
When I hop in that whip
Don't tell me you proud of me
You gotta Prada me

