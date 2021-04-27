A simple moment on the red carpet became the subject of relationship gossip for DreamDoll and Damson Idris. The rapper and Snowfall actor were seen standing next to one another in a group photo at an Academy Awards after-party on Sunday (April 25), smiling and carrying on. There wasn't anything to suggest that the two were a couple, but soon, social media users began to speculate by the hundreds.

Damson noticed the trend and stepped forward with a response that suggested he wasn't used to this type of reaction from fans when he's simply standing next to someone who just happens to be famous as well.



Carmen Mandato / Stringer / Getty Images

"Ok. So don't pose near women because then we are apparently married. [notepad emoji] Forgive me, I'm still learning. [red wine emoji.]" The Shade Room reposted Damson's tweet and included the caption, "#DamsonIdris speaks out after fans think #DreamDoll is his potential boo after they took a picture last night at an Oscar party."

DreamDoll saw the caption and although things were clarified, she still slid in the comments to share her thoughts. "Y'all need to relax," she wrote. "Potential boo? I literally just met him yesterday it was just a damn photo." Check it all out below.