Dream Doll recently unveiled two fire things, her natural tresses and new look which looks incredible, as well as a teaser for a song that is sounding really good right now. The former reality television star shared the latter in a post dedicated to her 2.1 million followers, further sharing details on her new do as well as the new song. The photo was captioned with the following: "New 🎶 Coming soon❗️❗️Outfit: @fashionnova Hair cut & colored by @arrogant_tae123" Hairstylist Arrogant Tae has previously been linked to rap comrade Nicki Minaj. While the hair looks nice, we're even more so excited about the new track. Though as we wait, you can watch the rapper's vlog which mentions her new hair-do below.

Aside from this, the latest news surrounding Dream Doll involved her beau, YBN Almighty Jay. The duo was spotted enjoying each other's time as YBN Almighty Jay offered Dream Doll some toe nibbles. Furthermore, Dream Doll was also the unfortunate victim of 50 Cent's hilarious trolls. The female rapper became the laughing stock of 50 Cent's office after a video of her surfaced wherein she was wiping out in Balenciaga shoes. The slippery crocs caused Dream Doll to fall hard on the ground and nearly shattering her ankles.

