Dream Chaser Records Signee Tafia Drops His Debut Album "Mention My Name"

Dream Chasers signee Tafia warmed up with the release of Street Clarity: Gangsta Grillz but today, he's coming at necks with the release of his debut album, Mention My Name. The North Miami MC's latest project is an effortless display of his consistency and natural bravado. Laced with 16 songs in total, the rapper boasts an array of collaborations with artists like Young Dolph, Davido, Jeremih, Vory, and Rob49.

Tafia gritty delivery and streetwise bars turns him into the official flagbearer of the DC camp with the release of Mention My Name. Check his new project out below, as well as the tracklist.

01. Midnight Motion

02. Mention My Name

03. No Cappin (feat. Rob49)

04. Na Na

05. Love Me

06. Been On It

07. Nobody (feat. Vory)

08. Paper Route (feat. Young Dolph)

09. Roses

10. U Was Bad For Me

11. Too Crazy

12. In The Stars

13. Involve (feat. Davido & Jeremih)

14. Me Against The World

15. U-Turn

16. Poet (Bonus Track)