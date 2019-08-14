Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors won't be the favorites this season for the first time in a long time, and although the team still has plenty of star power, it's certainly a different vibe heading into the 2019-20 campaign.

During a discussion with ESPN's Rachel Nichols, Draymond spoke the chatter about Golden State's downfall and described how he, Steph and Klay are ready to embrace the underdog role again.

Says Green, "I've heard people say we're not gonna make the playoffs. That's crazy to me. I mean, that's just, like, that's total disrespect, but no different than the disrespect we've all been getting for years."

Sportsbooks are still listing the Warriors as favorites to reach the post-season, but their odds are much slimmer than previous seasons, thanks to Kevin Durant's departure, Klay Thompson's injury, and the additions made by several Western Conference contenders.

In regards to the odds stacked against Golden State, Green tells Nichols:

"I like it. You know, being the underdog. It's been a while since we been the underdog. But it brings that underdog chip back, and I miss that chip," Green said. "I'm pretty sure Steph (Curry) missed that chip, and some of the stuff Klay been texting me this summer, I'm positive he misses the chip. "... So to the oddsmakers, thanks. You got me where I am today. I look forward to where they take me again."

The Warriors will open the 2019-20 season at home on October 24 against the new-look Los Angeles Clippers, a team that has, according to those oddsmakers, supplanted them atop the league.