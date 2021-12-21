Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors have been on a roll this season. They are at the top of the Western Conference Standings, and in the eyes of many, they are the frontrunners to win the NBA title. After all, they still don't have Klay Thompson in the lineup, yet they are playing at an elite level.

Last night, they kept their winning ways alive during a match against the Sacramento Kings. Green finished this match with a triple-double, all while Steph Curry had his usual solid performance. If you're a Dubs fan, the match was a true pleasure to watch, and a further sign of things to come.

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Green actually had a bit of a viral moment last night as his own son was seen handing out masks on the sidelines to Steph Curry and others on the bench. It was a pretty adorable moment as Curry even gave the young Green a fist bump. Fans always love to see these types of interactions on the sidelines, and it just goes to show that the Warriors are a tight-knit group, who know each other quite well off the court.

With the COVID-19 pandemic raging on throughout the world, masks are certainly in high-demand right now. Having said that, we definitely like where Green's son's head is at right now.