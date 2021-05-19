Draymond Green has steadily been one of the best defensive players in the NBA over the last few years and thanks to his play on the court, he has been able to secure a deal with the likes of Converse. While he might not have his own signature shoe, he has consistently been wearing Converse's diverse array of silhouettes, and this year, he has been a particularly huge fan of the Converse G4. In fact, Green has just been given a PE of the shoe called "Hyper Swarm" and unlike most PEs, it will actually be released to the masses.

In the official images below, you can see that this is a perfect shoe for the Golden State Warriors' aesthetics as we can find a mostly yellow upper, all while the Converse branding is black. There is even a gum bottom here which helps add some nice contrast to the overall look. Converse's basketball silhouettes have proven to be a huge hit and the G4 is no exception.

Co nverse.com and select global retailers will be carrying these shoes as part of a limited release around the world on Wednesday, May 26th. Let us know what you think of the new shoe, in the comments below.

Image via Converse

