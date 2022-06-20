Draymond Green has been relentless when it comes to trolling over the last week or so. The Golden State Warriors star got off on the wrong foot when it comes to his play in the NBA Finals, however, in Game 6, he had one of his best games of the postseason. His close-out defense in the final game proved essential, and with four rings to his name, he has earned the right to talk trash.

For instance, Green was in a back and forth with Ja Morant this weekend, and as it turns out, he also had a quick troll for the Boston Celtics. While we are sure the Celtics are fed up with Green, there is no doubt that the Warriors star is going to get his jokes off while the victory is still fresh in his mind.

Elsa/Getty Images

Taking to Twitter, Green wrote "Getting ready for Game 7 tonight… [locked] in!!! Happy Father’s Day." Of course, no game 7 will be played which makes this sting a lot deeper for anyone involved with Celtics basketball. In the eyes of many, this is a series that was supposed to go seven games, but the experience and tact of the Warriors proved to be too much to overcome.

With the parade going down today, it should be interesting to see what Draymond has up his sleeve. No matter what, Celtics fans are going to hate it.