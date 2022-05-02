Last night was big for the Golden State Warriors and the Memphis Grizzlies as they faced off in Game 1 of their second-round series. In the end, it was the Warriors who came out with the win, albeit a fairly narrow one. The Warriors won the game by just one point, and it was easily one of the more entertaining games of the playoffs so far.

Perhaps the wildest part of the game came in the second quarter when Draymond Green pulled a Grizzlies player down to the ground by their jersey. It was a pretty wild move and it immediately led to a Flagrant 2 call which is an immediate ejection.

As you can see down below, Green did not take too kindly to the ejection, and he went a bit bonkers as a result. The Warriors star began to dap up all of his teammates and then he decided to go a little nuts and taunt the Grizzlies crowd before eventually running off the court. It was a very wild scene and it is something that fans are going to remember for a while.

Green has a history of flagrant fouls and ejections, so this shouldn't be too much of a surprise. Either way, he will need to be more careful moving forward as the Warriors look to make this a short but sweet series.