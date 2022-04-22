Draymond Green is a player who has always said exactly what and how he is feeling. The man is one of the best defensive players in the entire league, and when it comes to the postseason, he knows how to take it up a notch. With that being said, the Warriors are currently up 3-0 on the Denver Nuggets and for the most part, it has not been much of a series. The Nuggets have been outclassed and in Game 3, Draymond showed everyone why he is such a fantastic defensive talent.

After the game, Green spoke to reporters and made some very interesting comments about the postseason and how many players simply cannot handle the heat. Green even noted that he has been watching the first round and that there are some players who are great in the regular season but their playoff statistics simply aren't that great.

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

"Everybody not made for the playoffs," Green said. "I don't know if you've seen that around the league. You look around the league, everybody's just not cut out for the playoffs."

Some fans think that Green may very well be talking about Karl-Anthony Towns, Rudy Gobert, and a whole host of others, who have simply been abysmal throughout the postseason. It's clear the playoffs are not for everyone, especially those who consistently find themselves out in the first round.

While some may take this critique to heart, others should use it as motivation. After all, teams might have to go through the Warriors if they want any chance at a title.