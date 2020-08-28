Donald Trump has always been one to ruffle feathers whenever he gets the chance. His brash personality and uncompromising opinions are ultimately what got him into the White House. When it comes to the merging of politics with the sports world, Trump has been especially opinionated, noting that he doesn't appreciate the way NBA and NFL players have been kneeling during the National Anthem.

Yesterday, Trump continued his attacks on the NBA saying that people have become fed up with the league and that viewers are tired of seeing it turn into a political organization. As you can imagine, many players have taken large stances against the President, including Draymond Green who recently spoke to Jake Tapper about just how much he dislikes Trump.

"I mean, we're dealing with a master manipulator, probably the master of all masters when it comes to manipulating people. He got into office by manipulating people," Green said.

Green has had his very own thoughts on the recent NBA boycott. For instance, he took to social media on Thursday morning where he noted that it is important for the players to keep playing as their platform is its largest while on out on the court.