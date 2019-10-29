After an abysmal 0-2 start to the season, Draymond Green unleashed his wrath upon the Golden State Warriors by saying that the team sucks and just weren't good enough to compete. Green has always been known for his brutal honesty although it's begun to rub some people the wrong way. Following his comments about the team's loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, former NBA player Richard Jefferson explained how disappointed he was in Draymond and that essentially, he should be showing a lot more leadership right now.

On Monday night, the Warriors picked up their first win of the season and after the game, Green was asked about how harsh he's been on the team. The Warriors star said the team still has work to do and even threw in some extra shots at the former players who have been calling him out.

“Just because we won one game doesn’t mean we don’t suck right now,” Green said via Anthony Slater of The Athletic. “We still have a lot of improvement to do. When I said we sucked last night, a lot of people blew it out of proportion. Lotta former players who ain’t ever led sh*t blew it out of proportion. We sucked. We’re still not very good. But I’ve actually known how to lead my entire life. Those that have never led shouldn’t probably talk about leading.”

So there you have it, Green has essentially given Jefferson and his critics the figurative middle finger and we don't expect anything less.