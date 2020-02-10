Draymond Green and Andre Iguodala won three championships together all while making it to five straight NBA Finals. The two were known for their staunch defense and will forever be considered legends within the Bay area. This summer, the two were split up as Iguodala was traded to the Memphis Grizzlies. After holding out for the first half of the season, Iguodala was traded to the Miami Heat where he is playing for one of the most fun teams in the Eastern Conference.

Tonight, the Heat and the Warriors will be playing against each other. These two teams are on completely different trajectories as the Warriors are at the bottom of the league while the Heat are fourth in the Eastern Conference. Regardless, Green is ready to see his former teammate and he jokingly said today, he can't wait to commit a flagrant foul towards Iggy.

Green has been known for his flagrant history although considering it's Iguodala he's talking about, we know it's a joke. If Green does get a Flagrant 2 against Iguodala, it would be under some pretty extreme circumstances. Either way, there will certainly be some history between these two teams tonight and we can't wait to see how Iguodala responds.

In his first game with the Heat, Iguodala recorded two points, six rebounds, and three assists. Heading into tonight, he'll be looking to make more of an impact. It remains to be seen if Green will let him.