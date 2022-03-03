Just a few games ago, the Los Angeles Lakers faithful booed the team out of the building. The Lakers have been a complete and utter disaster over the past year, and fans are starting to get fed up with the team's sheer lack of progress. With that being said, it is always jarring to see fans boo their own team, especially when that team features a superstar such as LeBron James.

Draymond Green was on his podcast recently where he made the point that Lakers fans are out of pocket for booing. He believes the team has been too successful over the last couple of years to deserve that treatment, and that at the end of the day, the fans come across like children.

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

"Let’s not be brats," Green said. "That was about the brattiest thing I’ve ever seen, considering this team won a championship not even a full two years ago."

Considering fans have to pay hundreds of dollars for their tickets, it makes sense that they would want to boo. At the end of the day, they are free to do as they wish, and if the Lakers don't want to get booed, they can simply play better.

Let us know what you think of Green's take, in the comments below.