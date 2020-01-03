NBA players across the league have taken a stance against court side hecklers, including Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green, who has never been one to bite his tongue anyway. During Thursday night's 99-84 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, Green took exception to some comments made by a fan seated along the sideline, and he took a brief moment to scold the dude in front of his girl.

If you turn up the volume and listen closely, you can hear Draymond shouting at the fan, "You paid $500 for these weak ass courtside seats for this, shut up.” The fan was ejected from the game shortly after Green put him on blast.

It's unclear what was said that warranted Green's impassioned reaction, but it's not as if the All-Star forward is exactly in the best mood these days given the way the Warriors' season has played out thus far. Following Thursday's loss to the T-Wolves, Golden State dropped to 9-27 on the season which is worst in the Western Conference, trailing only the Atlanta Hawks (7-27) for the word record in the NBA.