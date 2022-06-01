Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors have mostly coasted throughout the NBA playoffs. They have not faced a real challenge yet as teams like the Denver Nuggets, Dallas Mavericks, and Memphis Grizzlies all dealt with injuries. Regardless, the Warriors remain favorites to win the NBA Finals as they take on the Boston Celtics.

While the Warriors are the favorites right now, Green is very much aware of the fact that the Celtics are one of the best teams in the league. Since the all-star break, the Celtics have the best record in the league, and the Warriors will be facing a defense that they have yet to crack. The Celtics continue to be a tough test for the Warriors and Green knows it will be a dog fight.

On his latest show, per Andscape, Green explained the key to defeating the Celtics. As you can see, it will all come down to identifying glaring weaknesses.

Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

Per Green:

"For pretty much since January, that’s been the best team in our league, and what can we do to combat some of their strengths and not play into their hands, try to expose some of their weaknesses? I think that’s what us, the Warriors, need to figure out.… But it’s really just understanding what their strengths are and how to exploit the weakness. They’re a great defensive team. Absolutely incredible. But they have defensive weaknesses, right? That’s with anybody. You can be as great of a defensive team as you want, at some point every great thing has a weakness, and so can we figure out what those weaknesses are? That’s the challenge, right?"

This series is expected to go six or seven games. The Warriors have all of the experience in the world, so for now, they remain the favorites.

Let us know who you think will win, in the comments down below.

Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

[Via]