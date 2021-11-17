Draymond Green and Kevin Durant were teammates for three years and during that time, there were instances in which they were at odds. When KD left the Warriors, some felt like it was all Green's doing, although, since that time, the two have patched things up and are good friends. In fact, they won Olympic Gold together this past year and their chemistry is still very solid on the court.

Last night, Green and Durant were back on the cour together as the Golden State Warriors defeated the Brooklyn Nets. Durant was held to just 19 points all while Green had himself a solid outing. After the game, Green spoke to ClutchPoints about what it's like guarding Durant and how KD continues to be one of the best in the world.

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

"When you're playing against a guy like Kevin, you're never just stopping him," Green said. "You're never locking him down. It's always going to come down to a matter of whether he misses or makes shots, and you just try to make those shots as tough as you can."

Clearly, Green has a ton of respect for KD and it is easy to see why. Durant is a player who commands your respect, and at this point in his career, he can safely be called the best player in the entire league.