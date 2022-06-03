Draymond Green gave new insight into the behind the scenes lives of members of the Golden State Warriors heading into their NBA Finals matchup against the Boston Celtics. In an interview with ESPN’s Malika Andrews, the former Defensive Player of the Year revealed that he no longer hangs out with fellow teammates Steph Curry and Klay Thompson off the court like they did earlier in their careers.

“I think we’ve changed a lot,” Green said. “I think number one, the most importantly, we’re in totally, totally different places in our lives. When I look back at us during that time, we all hung together a lot more. We were just around each other. We don’t hang together very much at all anymore now. Why? We have children, families, and that takes up all your time when you’re not here.”

These statements may serve as a reality check for Warriors fans as their team heads to their sixth trip to the Finals in eight years. However, Green reassured fans that the team’s chemistry remains strong heading into their series against Boston.

“But our bond is no different than it was when we hung together like that, and I think it’s in large part due to the foundation that we built,” Green said.

Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Regardless of the bond their team holds, the Warriors face a tough challenge against a strong Celtics team. The Warriors blew a 12 point lead to lose Game 1 of the Finals 120-108 on Thursday. Curry led the team with a 34 point performance while Green struggled to put points on the board, ending the game with only 4.

The Warriors will look to bounce back from that loss in Game 2 at home on Sunday.