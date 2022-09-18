Draymond Green spoke candidly about the Golden State Warriors' 2016 NBA Finals loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers, admitting that he blames the defeat on himself. Green discussed the series during a recent appearance on the Checc’n In podcast.

“We lost. I take that on the chin,” Green said. “I cost us a championship. I’m fine with that. I can take that on the chin, no problem. I own up to my mistakes."



Justin Ford / Getty Images

Factoring into the loss was Green's one-game suspension, which he was given after being called for a flagrant foul on LeBron James. While he regrets how it played out, he says he would still do the same move today.

"Would I do it again? One thousand percent," he said.

Green explained that he feels he’s treated differently in the NBA due to his reputation: “There’s Draymond Green rules. There’s 100 percent Draymond Green rules. Evan Mobley did the same exact thing and kicked LeBron in the head, ain’t nobody talking about wanting to kick him out, ain’t nobody talking like it was [on] purpose.”

“If somebody tries to step over me, I’m going to try to hit them,” Green continued.” “What I wouldn’t do again is, I wouldn’t allow myself to be in a position to where someone can make that decision and cost me."

