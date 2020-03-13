It's safe to say the NBA has been through hell and back the last couple of days in light of the fact that two of its players have been diagnosed with the Coronavirus. Those players are Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell of the Utah Jazz. After the news of Gobert's diagnosis, the league shut down all operations and now, the league is on a temporary hiatus.

Players around the NBA are reacting to the news and as you can imagine, they are scared about the consequences. Not to mention, they are also fairly shocked that this happened to one of their peers. Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors was particularly taken aback by the events of the last few days.

“It is insane,” Green said according to Marcus Thompson III of the Athletic. “It’s one of those things where it doesn’t hit home until it hits home. The stuff that happened with the Jazz, honestly, just put everybody on alert. You’re thinking, ‘It won’t happen to me. It won’t happen to me. It can’t happen to me.’ Then it happens to someone in your same field. Someone you’re on the court with four times a year — and you’re playing against players he played against. To be honest, it makes me think about everybody who possibly could be affected that don’t necessarily have health care or enough resources to get through this.”

For the next 30 days, the NBA will be shut down and the hiatus could last a lot longer depending on how the virus continues to spread. With this in mind, stay tuned for updates as we will be sure to bring them to you.