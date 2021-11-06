Yesterday, the NBA world was shocked as Baxter Holmes and ESPN finally released their investigative piece into the tenure of Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver. There were some pretty heavy allegations in this piece and a lot of them were centered around his casual racism. In the report, it was revealed that Sarver once used the N-word multiple times in a rant about Draymond Green. Green used the word on the court and Sarver was outraged that he himself wasn't allowed to use the word.

This was the most egregious thing to come out of the piece, which is saying something when you consider how Sarver was trying to get his players to impregnate strippers just so that they would have to stay in Phoenix long-term. Needless to say, his character isn't exactly all world.

In the aftermath of this report, Draymond Green took to Twitter saying "But I was fined?? Lol smh" which is a reference to the time where he said on TNT that he wants to see Devin Booker out of Arizona. He was then asked about the comments by reporters, and as you will see down below, he already knew about them. Green noted that word is quick to get around these days and that he heard about it fairly soon after it happened.

As for the Suns, they are now being subjected to an investigation, which is certainly bad news for Sarver and his executive staff. In fact, Sarver could very well end up like Donald Sterling if the league finds damning evidence.