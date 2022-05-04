If you have been paying attention, then you would know that the series between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Golden State Warriors has been filled with some vitriol. The Warriors are veterans looking to prove that they still got it, while the Grizzlies are a scrappy set of young guns who want to show that they can beat anyone.

After being ejected in Game 1, Draymond Green of the Warriors furthered his villain status as he gave Grizzlies fans the finger while going back to the locker room. Green did this after suffering a facial injury that left him all bloody. The Grizzlies fans were cheering the injury, and Green had had enough of it.

Following the match, Green was very adamant that he does not care about a potential fine as he already makes a lot of money. Simply put, he is daring the NBA to punish him.

“It felt really good to flip [the Grizzlies’ fans] off…I’m assuming the cheers was because they know I’ll get fined, great…I make $25M per year I should be just fine," Green said matter of factly.

With the series tied up at one game apiece, there is no doubt that we are in for a long and scrappy series. Hopefully, we see even more dramatics as the series goes on.