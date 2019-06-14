The Golden State Warriors face plenty of uncertainty heading into the off-season, as both Klay Thompson and Kevin Durant will likely become free agents.

Even if both superstars choose to re-sign with the Warriors, the team faces an uphill battle because Thompson suffered a torn ACL in Game 6 and KD is expected to miss the entire 2019-20 season as he recovers from achilles surgery.

Still, Draymond Green's confidence has not wavered. Following Thursday night's loss to the Toronto Raptors, Green told reporters, "we'll be back."

"I think everybody thinks it's kind of the end of us," Green said. "But that's just not smart. We're not done yet. We lost this year. Clearly just wasn't our year, but that's how the cookie crumbles sometimes. But, yeah, I hear a lot of that noise, it's the end of a run and all that jazz. I don't see it happening though. We'll be back."

In regards to Thompson's aforementioned injury, Green added: