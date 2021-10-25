Golden State Warriors fans have a lot to be excited about this season. Soon, they will be getting back the talents of Klay Thompson, all while the team has gotten off to a 3-0 start to the season. Based on all of this, it is safe to say that the Warriors should end up making the playoffs, and it is looking likely that they will end up with a pretty high seed.

Last night, the Warriors defeated the Sacramento Kings, and Warriors fans in attendance were given a pretty amazing show. Steph Curry and the rest of the squad were on fire, all while Draymond Green came through with some lockdown defending. In fact, after the game, Green came through with the best gesture of the entire evening.

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

After spotting a young Warriors fan near the tunnel where the players go back to the locker room, Green went out to get a jersey and then came right back to give it to her. As you can see in the clip below, she immediately began to cry tears of joy before turning around and hugging her father. It was a very sweet moment that just goes to show how much these players mean to their adoring fans.

At this point, the Warriors are feeling good about themselves, and the vibes are being passed onto the fans. Moving forward, it's going to be fun to see how the Warriors can improve once Klay returns, once and for all.