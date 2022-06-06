Last night, the Golden State Warriors were on fire as they came back from a Game 1 disappointment to defeat the Boston Celtics in Game 2 of the NBA Finals. The series is now all tied up at one game apiece and with the series headed back to Boston, we should be in for a treat.

As you can see from the highlights package down below, Steph Curry had himself a truly amazing game as he scored 29 points all while facilitating for others. It was a classic night for Steph who is now leading the conversation for NBA Finals MVP.

After the game, Draymond Green was asked about Curry's performance and what it's like having Curry run the offense. Of course, Draymond offered up some massive praise for his teammate, however, he interestingly brought up Kevin Durant for seemingly no reason. It has been three years since KD was on the team, but that did not stop Green from letting people know that KD was not the number one option when he played for the Warriors.

"It all starts with Steph. When KD was here, our offense still started with Steph," he said.

KD and Draymond are known to go back and forth on social media so perhaps this will spark a little something. After all, the mention of KD was totally unnecessary and Durant probably won't appreciate that.