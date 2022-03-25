Draymond Green is a big fan of LeBron James, although many of you already knew that considering they are both members of Klutch Sports. Green has always been quick to throw some praise LeBron's way, and on a recent episode of his show, Green congratulated LeBron on passing Karl Malone for second on the all time NBA scorers list.

Now, James is about 1,400 points away from Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and it is believed that LeBron will pass the record in about 50 to 70 games. Having said that, Green is eager to watch LeBron break the record, and as he explained in the clip below, he even intends on skipping his own game so he can see the record get broken live.

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

“Congrats to LeBron, second all-time. Probably in fifty more games or so, fifty to seventy games or so, he’ll be first all-time. And I can’t wait to see that and I hope, Steve Kerr, I’m throwing this out there right now. If LeBron is passing the all-time scoring record and we have a game, I’m going to LeBron’s game and witness history. So that’s what we doing, coach Kerr.”

Steve Kerr will certainly have something to say about this, so Draymond shouldn't get his hopes up so soon. Either way, it's good to see just how much respect LeBron gets around the NBA from his peers.