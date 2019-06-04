The Golden State Warriors have made it to five straight NBA Finals and in order to achieve such an accomplishment, you need all of your players in the best shape possible. Back in March, Warriors star defender Draymond Green was pretty overweight and suffered from bad dietary choices. Since March 10th, Green has lost 25 pounds and according to the Warriors star, it's all because the team's general manager, Bob Myers, hit him with a "midseason intervention."

"Bob said, 'If we're going to win a championship, you have to get in shape,'" Green told ESPN's Ramona Shelburne. "I was like, 'Oh, I know. I'm fat as hell right now. Give me two weeks. It will probably take 10 days, but give me two weeks for sure and I'll be good.'"

During this time, Green has cut out all of his bad vices, including fast food, potato chips, and even alcohol such as wine. Green has also taken it upon himself to do more cardio and weight training exercises.

Steve Dykes/Getty Images

"When I went on this diet, it's like a sense of control, and it's confidence because you feel like you're conquering something, you're defeating something every day," Green explained. "Having that control, it carries over to other areas in your life. We all love to eat. We all enjoy the things that we enjoy. If I can conquer that and not do that, why can't I conquer my emotions, too?... And so I think honestly that has really helped put me in a different state."

Green and his teammates are tied 1-1 in their NBA Finals series against the Toronto Raptors, with Game 3 going down on Wednesday in Oakland.