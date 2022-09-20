Just last week, Robert Sarver stole headlines around the NBA as the Phoenix Suns owner was exposed for his horrible behavior while running the team. Sarver was accused of being homophobic, misogynistic, and downright racist as he used the N-word multiple times. This was definitely a huge red flag for the league which suspended him for one year and issued a $10 million fine.

For many, this was not stiff enough as a punishment, especially when you consider how Donald Sterling was banned for life for the same thing. Draymond Green went on his podcast this past week, and according to TMZ, he had some harsh words for Sarver, while also noting just how bad this looks for the league.

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

"This report that came out last week is the total opposite of everything the NBA stands for," Green said. "To think that someone like Robert Sarver, acting in that manner, can continue to represent us, that's bulls**t! [...] The level of comfort you have to have to even use the word again does not validate or make it okay for Robert Sarver to use the N-word. This guy gets to just come back in the fold as if he's still representing us as if he's a part of us. That can't be so."

Green also went on to say that there is a level of discomfort amongst the players as they feel like Sarver and others like them cannot be in the league. The NBA has evolved and there is this sense that Sarver needs to go, as soon as possible.

Stay tuned to HNHH for more updates on the Sarver saga.

