Charles Barkley takes shots at anybody and everybody on TNT's Inside the NBA. One of his biggest targets last week was none other than Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green. When Steph Curry and Klay Thompson are healthy, Green looks like a star on the court. When they're not out there, his shortcomings become quite obvious and that's exactly what's happened this season. The Warriors are one of the worst teams in the league while Green's statline has become anemic. This led Barkley to say "Draymond don't talk as much since he's averaging that triple single."

Recently, Green clapped back at Barkley with what can only be described as a weak retort. "You make everything sound like a Wendy's sandwich... or maybe he's speaking in terms of my rings," Green said.

Regardless of whose side you're on here, there is no denying that Green came through with a pretty lackadaisical response here. Green is known as a great trash-talker but this seems a little weak. Barkley has been roasted for his lack of a championship ring since the 90s and at this point, we're sure the insults don't affect him like they used to.

Green might need to go back to the drawing board after this one.