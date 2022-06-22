Draymond Green has been one of the most vocal players in the NBA over the past couple of years. He has always been a great trash-talker, but now that he has his very own podcast, as well as a guest spot on NBA on TNT, Green has been able to kick things up a notch, for better or for worse.

There are plenty of people out there who like to get mad at Green for his comments, but in Draymond's mind, he is just going to keep doing what's gotten him to this massive level of success. For instance, after winning his fourth NBA title, Green has been going after those who've hated on him, and even though the parade just took place, it doesn't seem like he will be slowing down anytime soon.

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

For instance, Green took to Twitter during the early hours of the morning looking for smoke. As you can see in the tweet below, he wrote "Anybody talk out of turn today? Just logging on the app to see if there’s someone to destroy."

Clearly, Green has been having a lot of fun with social media as of late, and as long as someone is slandering him, he will remain alert.

When you win a championship, you certainly earn the right to feel this way. Once you've won four, you never have to stop feeling that way, which is truly special.