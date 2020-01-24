Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green doesn't particularly care for the way NBA officials are catering to offensive players. In fact, he thinks all of the free throws are going to lead to a decline in ratings.

Green was asked about his 'criteria' for what makes an All-Star following Friday's shoot around, which led to his opinion about how the league does whatever it can to benefit the offensive player. For example, Green says, "You get teams in the bonus and guys who run into somebody and get two free throws. Nobody wanna see that shit."

Check out his full comments in the video embedded below.

Green doesn't always share the public opinion, but it seems like a majority of NBA fans would agree with his assessment here. Los Angeles Lakers forward Jared Dudley also sided with Green, tweeting that the league has a problem with refs rewarding floppers.

"He’s right, I don’t know about the ratings part.. but def about seeing a 100 free throws in a game (no fans want that) and Refs rewarding flopping over and over .. it’s a problem we have."

Although no specific player was mentioned, I'll just note that Houston Rockets All Star James Harden has attempted 525 free throws through 42 games, which is nearly 100 more than the second guy on that list, Giannis Antetokounmpo.