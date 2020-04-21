When Kevin Durant left the Oklahoma City Thunder to join the Golden State Warriors in the summer of 2016, he ultimately helped secure that franchise's legacy as having an all-time great dynasty. Over the course of three seasons, Durant helped the team get to three straight finals while winning two consecutive championships. It wasn't all sunshine and rainbows though as Durant was looking elsewhere in his final season with the team.

Durant was a free agent last year and he continued to get questions about his future with the Warriors. This created a huge strain between him and his teammates and now, Draymond Green is speaking out with a harsh dose of criticism. In an appearance on Uninterrupted, Green was very frank about his distaste for the way KD handled last season.

"And then you kind of had Kevin [saying], 'I don't know what I'm going to do next year' and it don't matter, but it does [matter] because you're not the only person that has to answer that question," Green said. "And to be quite frank with you, you're honestly the last person that has to answer that question because you don't really say s--t, you don't say much to the media, if anything, you tell them to 'Shut the f--k up.' Well, I don't tell them to 'Shut the f--k up.' I kind of have a conversation. So I'm stuck answering that question all the time. And due to that, there was always an elephant in the room amongst us as opposed to [the Bulls]. They didn't have that elephant."

We all know Green and Durant have a peculiar history and these comments just further the notion that the two don't like each other. Either way, this will certainly split the Warriors fanbase in two.