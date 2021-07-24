Draymond Green is gearing up to play some summer basketball with Team USA as part of the Olympic roster. The United States is favored to win the gold medal and if they want to do it, Green will have to be a large part of that effort. Over the last couple of weeks, fans have been underwhelmed by Team USA's roster as they feel like it simply isn't good enough to win the tournament.

Fortunately, the team has been given a huge upgrade as players like Devin Booker, Jrue Holiday, and Khris Middleton have all flown in last minute after competing in the NBA Finals. In a report by Brian Windhorst of ESPN, Green expressed jubilation when it comes to having these players on the roster, and he had quite a bit of praise for their determination.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

"I have a lot of respect for those guys for not only committing to do this but actually keeping their word," Green said. "You're talking about three true professionals, three extremely competitive guys that wouldn't be on their way here if this didn't mean something."

Green knows they didn't have to make the sacrifice, especially when you consider everything they have been through in the postseason.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

"We could've very easily got to the last game ... and Devin Booker saying, 'Man, we lost, I'm pissed off, I'm out,' or Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday saying, 'We just won a championship, I want to celebrate and stay home with my family, I'm out,'" Green said. "It's on us to make sure that we do our parts to make sure they're rewarded with what they ultimately came here for, which is to help us to compete and win a gold medal."

With Booker, Holiday, and Middleton on the roster, Team USA has a much better shot at glory, and it will be interesting to see how they all come together.

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

